'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is inspired by Indian lore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" is a movie extravaganza a decade in the making, inspired by Indian lore.

"Right now, I'm just honestly feeling impatient, I can't wait for the world to see the film and all that we've worked on for all these years," said Alia Bhatt, who plays Isha.

The film has significance for Indian culture.

"I think 'Brahmastra' is a grand celebration of rich and unique Indian culture. It's been inspired by Indian mythology, it has used the modern technology to tell the story in a very engaging and entertaining way, and it's really been a privilege to experience that," said Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva. "Shiva is a new age, divine hero, he's a young, ordinary guy who's born with a certain extraordinary power of fire, a power that he doesn't completely understand. And he's also related, some way to the destiny of Brahmastra, the most dangerous weapon in the universe."

"I've seen the birth of it and finally for it to come to release it's surreal, an unbelievable feeling," Kapoor added. "With 'Brahmastra,' if it does well, I think it will give a lot of Indian filmmakers a lot of confidence to make films of such nature, to make films of such budgets. I feel that 'Brahmastra' could really change things for our cinema."