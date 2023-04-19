Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson in Springfield to address state lawmakers

Brandon Johnson is set to meet with the Illinois House Speaker and Senate President and then address a joint meeting of the General Assembly Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago's mayor-elect continues his visit to the state capitol Wednesday, where Brandon Johnson will speak before all of the state's lawmakers.

Johnson spoke exclusively to ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall after wrapping up several hours of meetings with lawmakers from Chicago and across the state.

"Look, that's why I'm down here is to make sure that you know between my inauguration and when there is a break in session, that, you know, we get the type of support that the city of Chicago wants," Johnson said.

Johnson met privately with numerous legislative caucuses at the AFL-CIO headquarters, with many of those in attendance saying the meetings went very well.

"This is a great first start, I think he's going to have a very good working relationship with Springfield," said State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Illinois 27th).

"I think Brandon's warmth and his enthusiasm and hopefulness for the city comes across immediately when you meet him. And I think the room of legislators that was here tonight is very eager to see him succeed," said State Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Illinois 29th).

Johnson told the group he has five asks for them, and help dealing with violence is expected to be a top priority.

"Obviously there's a lot of things happening, not just in the city of Chicago around the state of Illinois, specific to the issue of violence, finding ways to really invest in the vision that he has for the city of Chicago," said State Rep. Jehan Gordan Booth (D-Peoria).

Johnson will also meet with the Progressive Caucus, the Asian American Caucus, and the Latino Caucus. Governor JB Pritzker will then host a dinner for Johnson.

Johnson's first meeting on Wednesday is planned for 12 p.m. in Springfield.