Dr. Jonathan Strauss, Radiation Oncologist with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, shares tips about breast cancer screenings and early detection.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second leading cause of death in Illinois.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Jonathan Strauss, radiation oncologist with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, shared tips about breast cancer screening and early detection.

Strauss said the survival rate of an individual heavily depends on the stage of the cancer, which is where screening comes in.

Strauss said eating healthy and exercising are very important factors in preventing cardiovascular diseases and cancers.

It is important for individuals to visit their doctor regularly in order to detect any abnormalities that can lead to any cancers or diseases.

"We have a chance of eliminating these cancers when we find them through screenings," Strauss said.

"Every woman should start getting screened for breast cancer as early as the age of 40, if not earlier based on other risk factors," Strauss said.

Strauss said self-awareness is important, and women should stay alert of any abnormal changes in their bodies.

"Treatments for breast cancer are improving, and I encourage people to get their annual mammograms," Strauss said.

For more information visit the Illinois Department of Public Health.