chicago police department

COPA agrees CPD officer be fired after dragging woman by hair, kneeling on neck

COPA's recommendation comes a week after Police Superintendent David Brown also calls for officer to be fired
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is recommending a Chicago police officer be fired for how he treated a woman at the Brickyard Mall in 2020.

The incident occurred during the time of civil unrest in the city after George Floyd's death.

SEE MORE: Chicago police officers under investigation in Brickyard Mall incident; women describe being pulled from car and thrown to ground

The incident was caught on camera.

After its investigation, COPA found that Officer David Laskus arrested Mia Wright without justification, pulled her to the ground by her hair without justification and knelt on her neck without justification.

WATCH: Raw video of incident shot by bystander
Watch video of the incident captured by a bystander in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall Sunday.



COPA also found the evidence sustained several other allegations against the officer.

The city settled a lawsuit with Wright for $1.67 million in March, and last week Police Superintendent David Brown recommended the officer be fired.

RELATED: CPD officer who dragged woman by hair, knelt on her neck should be fired: supt.

COPA is also recommending disciplinary action against several other officers involved.

WATCH: Women in car describe violent encounter with police
Two women who were pulled out of a car by Chicago police and thrown to the ground spoke with the ABC7 I-Team

