Family and friends remembered Tuesday night a father of three who was murdered a year ago on Chicago's Southwest Side.Anti-violence group Come Find Me released balloons in memory of Adam Furtick, 34, who was shot and killed near 79th and Pulaski, not far from his south suburban Bridgeview home, while driving home from a concert in October 2017.Someone in another car pulled up and opened fire. He was struck in the abdomen.The shooting remains unsolved.Furtick worked at the Cook County Jail managing the restaurant where the officers eat.