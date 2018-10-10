Bridgeview father Adam Furtick remembered one year after being fatally shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Furtick, 34, a father of three, was murdered near 79th and Pulaski while driving home in October 2017.

Family and friends remembered Tuesday night a father of three who was murdered a year ago on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Anti-violence group Come Find Me released balloons in memory of Adam Furtick, 34, who was shot and killed near 79th and Pulaski, not far from his south suburban Bridgeview home, while driving home from a concert in October 2017.

RELATED: Bridgeview father fatally shot on Southwest Side

Someone in another car pulled up and opened fire. He was struck in the abdomen.

The shooting remains unsolved.

Furtick worked at the Cook County Jail managing the restaurant where the officers eat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingman killedChicagoBridgeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bridgeview father fatally shot on Southwest Side
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018 live radar map: Category 4 storm menaces Florida
Man charged with DUI after pregnant mom of 4 killed in Streamwood
Teen charged in Gold Coast carjacking
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Sears may be days away from bankruptcy
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
CA mom demands answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Bicyclist struck and killed by truck in Streamwood
Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
More News