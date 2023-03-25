WATCH LIVE

Bridgeview lifts boil order after water main break

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 3:56PM
Residents in the Village of Bridgeview are under a precautionary boil order Thursday after a water main break.

BRIDGEVIEW, ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Bridgeview lifted a boil order on Saturday morning after a water main break happened earlier this week, a spokesperson said.

A water main near 71st Street and Beloit Avenue broke on the north side of the village on Thursday, causing a drop in water pressure on the south end of town, which triggered the boil order.

A village spokesperson said the boil order was issued out of an abundance of caution due to the drop in pressure, not because of any known contamination. It was in effect for the entire village and the courthouse.

Testing by EPA laboratories confirmed there is no problem with the water quality due to the break, which is being repaired, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with questions or concerns is advised to contact the Village of Bridgeview Customer Service Office at 708-594-2525 or email info@villageofbridgeview.com.

