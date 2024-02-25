2 children among 4 critically injured in Brighton Park crash: Chicago Fire Department

Two children were among four people critically injured in a car crash near 43rd and Western on Saturday in Brighton Park, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously injured in a Saturday evening crash on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the crash happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood near West 43rd Street and South Western Avenue.

Two adults and two children were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, CFD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.