Hearing in court Monday on Brighton Park migrant camp restraining order

As Chicago continues work on a Brighton park migrant camp, a restraining order filed by residents will be in court Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Work is well underway on a migrant base camp in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, but the legal fight continues Monday morning.

Protesters hope a restraining order filed against the city will stop the construction of the base camp in the Brighton Park neighborhood. A hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Daley Center.

Meanwhile, the city could be facing more hurdles in its plan to open the migrant base camp at 38th Street and California Avenue. An environmental report shows the site was contaminated.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has not yet given the green light to go ahead with construction. If it doesn't, the governor's office said the state will not move forward with the project.

Professor Donald Wink, a chemist at UIC, said the city will also need to monitor the air quality as well.

"In the case of the inhalation, the one that they are most concerned with, the one that is most concerning, is the mercury."

The mayor's office said the city is actively removing contaminants from the site, hoping to begin moving asylum seekers in the coming weeks.

The city is planning to move up to 2,000 migrants into the Brighton Park base camp by mid-December.