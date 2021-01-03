BRIGHTSIDE expands to help those suffering from substance abuse, mental health issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a sad truth during the pandemic. More people are dying of drug overdoses, as the disruption to daily life hit people suffering from addiction.
"The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard," said CDC Director Robert Redfield, M.D., in a December statement. "As we continue the fight to end this pandemic, it's important to not lose sight of different groups being affected in other ways. We need to take care of people suffering from unintended consequences."
Now, BRIGHTSIDE in Northern Illinois is expanding. BRIGHTSIDE Recovery is opening Monday, offering virtual help to those who are struggling.
"At BRIGHTSIDE Recovery, our focus is getting those who are seeking help into recovery within 24 hours, but we realize it is not a one size fits all," says Chris Gleason, Chief Clinical Officer at BRIGHTSIDE Recovery.
BRIGHTSIDE can be reached at 224-205-7863.
