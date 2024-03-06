Votes will now be counted for 'Bring Chicago Home' referendum on real estate transfer tax: judge

An appeals court judge ruled that votes the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum on the real estate transfer tax is valid and votes will be counted.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An appellate court has reversed a lower court's ruling on the Bring Chicago Home referendum, and votes will now be counted.

The court concluded the circuit court erred in its judgement, so it will be vacated and remanded with instructions to dismiss the complaint for want of jurisdiction, court documents say.

A lower court judge ruled the question on the ballot vague and unconstitutional late last month.

A state judge had agreed to speed up the city's appeal of the ruling blocking the Bring Chicago Home referendum.

Last week, a formal ruling brought the fight over the referendum to a higher court.

If the referendum passes, it would raise the existing real estate transfer tax from its current flat rate of 0.75% to 2% on the sale of properties over $1 million and 3% for properties over $1.5 million. That revenue would be directly filtered to programs and funds for the city's unhoused population.

The city of Chicago and the Chicago Board of Elections had hoped to have a ruling prior to the primary election on March 19.

The appellate court ruling came down as Mayor Brandon Johnson was speaking to the media at a news conference on an unrelated subject.

"I've said all along that the people of Chicago should determine how we should address the unhoused crisis in Chicago," the mayor said in the moment, "and I made a commitment, not just as a candidate but as mayor of the city of Chicago, that I would do everything in my power to move us closer towards housing for all, because this has been a long time coming for the people of Chicago."

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago released a statement on the decision, saying, "We are disappointed in the outcome of this case, but felt it was important to challenge this misleading and manipulative referendum question. This massive tax increase would hurt homeowners, renters, union workers, and businesses throughout the neighborhoods. Even worse, a yes vote on this referendum is a vote to deliver huge blank checks to the City with no plan for how millions will be accountably spent. We have already ramped up our efforts to educate the public about the negative impacts of this tax increase."

In a statement, Maxica Williams, chair of the End Homelessness Ballot Initiative Committee and board president of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, said:

"Our longstanding coalition of policy advocates, service providers, labor unions, and homeless and formerly homeless people commend the judges of the First District Appellate Court for dismissing the real estate lobby's effort to invalidate Ballot Question 1. We look forward to keeping up our efforts to reach hundreds of thousands of voters about their opportunity to vote yes for a fair and sustainable plan to fund housing, care for the homeless, and ask wealthy real estate corporations to pay their fair share."