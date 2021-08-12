Jamie Spears says he intends to step down as conservator of Britney Spears

Jamie Spears intends to step down as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate following months of public pressure from her supporters, according to new court documents.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears' dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back."

Spears' remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who's to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are "abusive" and need to end.

Spears has been under court supervision, with her father and a team of attorneys controlling her life and finances, since February 2008. She was in the midst of a public meltdown at the time and her family sought the conservatorship for her protection.

The case had for several years operated with little drama, though in recent years questions about how long it had gone on, and the singer's feelings about the case, started. That has culminated in recent months into intense public scrutiny of the court proceedings, which have been conducted largely in secret due to medical and private information about the singer and her condition.


