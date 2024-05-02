WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Burglars steal at least 4 cars from South Side dealership, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 2, 2024 10:16AM
Burglars steal at least 4 cars from South Side dealership
Chicago police said burglars stole several vehicles from the Napleton Downtown car dealership on the South Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars stole several vehicles from a car dealership on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Napleton Downtown dealership in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 12:09 a.m.

Police said the suspects forced their way into the dealership and drove away with approximately four-to-seven vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Team of burglars caught on camera stealing 6 luxury vehicles from Roselle car dealership

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

SEE ALSO: Teens from Chicago area suspected in theft of 9 cars from Wisconsin dealership; 1 charged

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW