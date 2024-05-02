Burglars steal at least 4 cars from South Side dealership, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars stole several vehicles from a car dealership on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to the Napleton Downtown dealership in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 12:09 a.m.
Police said the suspects forced their way into the dealership and drove away with approximately four-to-seven vehicles.
No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
