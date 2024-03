Broadway in Chicago presents 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' through St. Patricks Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From the big screen to CIBC Theatre, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is enchanting Broadway In Chicago.

The musical is based on the movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, "Pretty Woman."

The team was led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

The musical will be at the CIBC Theatre through Sunday, March 17.

To purchase tickets, click here.