LIVE Chicago fire: Large blaze breaks out at Bronzeville building

Chicago fire: Large blaze breaks out at Bronzeville building

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 9:13PM
LIVE: Chopper7HD over Bronzeville house fire
Chopper7HD over Bronzeville house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at what appears to be a vacant building on Chicago's South Side.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the three-story building on Michigan Avenue near 45th Street.

Firefighters broke through plywood on the first floor to battle the blaze. Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

No injuries have been reported. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

