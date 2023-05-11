Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Thursday morning shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 700 block of East 38th Place at about 6:35 a.m., police said.

Police said a 34-year-old man was outside when a red sedan pulled up. An offender, identified only as male, got out of the sedan and opened fire. He then got back into the sedan, which fled eastbound.

The victim, shot in the neck and chest, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one was in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood