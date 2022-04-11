school lockdown

Brookfield schools on lockdown during manhunt for stabbing suspect

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield schools are on lockdown as police search for a stabbing suspect, village public safety officials said.

Officials said a person was stabbed in the 4400-block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. They have instructed everyone to stay away from the area and indoors if they are in the area.

Congress Park Elementary and Lincoln Elementary were placed on lockdown as police search for the stabber.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old African American woman, with a small build and wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Public safety officials do not believe she is armed.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear, and police did not offer any details about the victim.

It was not clear how long the school lockdown would last. ABC7 ChopperHD did see some children being released directly to their parents shortly before 4:30 p.m.
