water main break

Bucktown water main break appears to flood several homes on Armitage

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water main break in Bucktown appeared to flood the basements of several homes early Thursday morning on West Armitage Avenue.

At least four or five homes appeared to be affected in the 1800-block of West Armitage between Wood and Honore streets about 4 a.m.

A water main break also occurred Oct. 19 in the 2100-block of West Armitage in Bucktown. That took place between North Leavitt Street and North Hoyne Avenue.

RELATED: Bucktown water main break blocks area near Ashland, Cortland, causes CTA reroute

Chicago fire officials were on the scene about 4 a.m. Thursday and said the water in the area had been shut off. The Chicago Department of Water Management did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
