Bud Billiken Parade 2023: Oldest African-American parade in US to step off Saturday

What time is the Bud Billiken Parade 2023? The oldest African-American parade in the U.S. will step off at 39th and Martin Luther King Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Astronaut Flee Dance Troope said they are more than ready as they, once again, prepare to be a part of the Bud Billiken Parade.

"It's a really big thing. We put this together in two months, this big production, in two months, with all of these people. We got 90 kids," said Doncell Richard with the Astronaut Flee Dance Troupe.

Known affectionately as "the Bud," the back-to-school tradition has celebrated and showcased Chicago's youth since 1929.

"It's fun, because it's teaching us to not to do stuff. You see other people do and go the right way, not the left way," said Coreion Lee, an 11-year-old dancer.

The 94th Annual Bud Billiken Parade will step off on Saturday morning with a theme of "parading in peace, block by block." The Sengstacke family has organized the event for four generations.

"There is so much joy and happiness going on, with all the kids coming together, and showcases their talents. We also promote education. The whole point is to get kids ready to go back to school," said Chicago Defender Charities President and CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice.

Considered to be the largest African-American parade in the United States, the Bud Billiken is the second-largest parade, behind the Rose Parade.

It's expected that hundreds of thousands of people will line the parade route that runs south on Martin Luther King Drive, starting near Oakwood to Washington Park. That's where there will be an after-parade festival.

Like in years past, Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles restaurant is feeding first responders and police officers who keep everyone safe.

"We do it because we want to give back to the community. Our community is wonderful," said Brian Mills with Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles.

The parade is the creation of Chicago Defender founder Robert Sengstacke Abbott. It began in 1924 as a picnic for five of his newsboys.

The first parade came five years later, only to grow into what we see today.