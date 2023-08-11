'Windy City Weekend': Looking at Bud Billiken Parade 2023, Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert

This week on 'Windy City Weekend,' Val and Ryan talk about first dates and the latest topics!

HOST CHAT:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for Host Chat!

How long is too long on a date?

A recent poll found out how long the ideal date should be.

BUD BILLIKEN PARADE:

Back-to-school season in Chicago means the return of the beloved Bud Billiken Parade! The Bud is the largest African-American parade in the nation, serving as a commemoration of the past and a celebration of the future!

Here to talk about the parade is Defender Charities President and CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, and this year's Bud Billiken Parade Grand Marshal, Grammy-winning poet, and friend of the show J. Ivy!

You can catch live coverage of the 94th Bud Billiken Parade exclusively on ABC 7 Chicago. The parade kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. and is hosted by Jim Rose, Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders with Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown covering all the action on the street!

SUPERDAWG:

At the corner of Devon and Milwaukee Avenues in Chicago's Gladstone Park neighborhood, two giant hot dog statues stand upon a prairie-style building, beckoning diners to take a trip back in time.

Billed as the city's only true drive-in, Superdawg has been filling hungry bellies on-the-go for more than 75 years.

"Very little has changed since 1948," said Scott Berman, son of Superdawg founders Maurie and Flaurie Berman. "It is a time capsule both in terms of our service and in terms of our building: same neon, same dogs on the roof, same ordering system, and same kind of friendly service."

Berman runs Superdawg along with his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Don Drucker.

The Druckers both say Superdawg Drive-In is still a must-see for tourists coming to the Windy City, many with luggage in tow from the airport.

"They come from all over the country and all over the world," Lisa said. "I like to call us a destination. There's no place like Superdawg."

"We're in a book called '1,000 Places To See Before You Die,'" Don said, noting other world wonders. "The Great Wall of China, the pyramids, and then there's Superdawg here in Chicago."

Maurie and Flaurie Berman began Superdawg Drive-In while Maurie was in college studying accounting, and Flaurie was teaching in Chicago Public Schools.

What was originally intended to be a temporary restaurant turned into a 75-year run, with a second location on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, Illinois, serving the same secret-recipe Superdawg hot dogs, proprietary toppings and crinkle-cut fries, all housed in signature take-home boxes.

"There's nothing like this anywhere in the world," Berman said.

"The concept always was to do it better and differently than anyone else and make us stand out," Lisa said. "Some people are told that for the best hot dog in Chicago, or the world, you have to come to Superdawg."

On a tour of the drive-ins kitchen, Don Drucker pointed out many employees who've been working at the restaurant between 20 and 30 years.

He said what's next for Superdawg is more of the same.

"The future of Superdawg is bright," Don said. "Superdawg is always going to be here."

For more information and a detailed history of Superdawg Drive-In, visit superdawg.com.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"Heart of Stone" - SPEND

Gal Gadot stars In "Heart of Stone" as an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency racing to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable - and dangerous - weapon.

"Only Murders in the Building: Season 3" - SPEND

A brand new star-studded cast joins Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the third season of their hit show, "Only Murders in the Building".

"Red, White & Royal Blue" - SAVE

"Red, White & Royal Blue" is a rom-com where the first son of the United States and a British prince fall in love. But because of their high-profile public lives, they must keep the relationship a secret.

"Painkiller" - SPEND

"Painkillers" is a new Netflix series about the origins of the opioid crisis in the U.S. seen through the eyes of perpetrators, victims and truth-seekers.

BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT:

Didn't get a chance to see any Broadway shows this summer? Now you can, for free!

Broadway in Chicago is proud to announce the return of its free Chicago Summer Concert. The concert takes place Monday, Aug. 14 in Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park starting at 6:15 p.m.

You can catch previews from the latest current and upcoming Broadway in Chicago shows including, "MJ," "Hamilton," "A Wonderful World," "The Wiz," "Boop! The Musical," "Dr. Suess's How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and more!

ABC7's Hosea Sanders and Val Warner will be hosting the event Monday night.

Stop by to witness the breathtaking performances and a fun salute to the end of the summer!