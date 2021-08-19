Bud Billiken Parade 2021: ABC7 celebrates 92 years with special airing Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot speaks ahead of Bud Billiken Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago and the Chicago Defender Charities have partnered for decades to present Chicago's "back to school" summer tradition, The Bud Billiken Parade.The parade kicked off Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. and ABC 7 will be capturing all the parade highlights with an hour special, BUD BILLIKEN PARADE: CELEBRATING 92 YEARS, which will air Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. on ABC 7.and, who have been part of ABC 7's Bud Billiken tradition in the broadcast booth since 2003, will host the special, withandalso contributing.The special will spotlight Bud Billiken fan favorites including performances by theandas well as spectacular new dance team performances along with WNBA MVP Chicago Sky star and Chicago native,, who will serve as the 2021 parade grand marshal. 100 units of marching bands, drum corps and floats will dazzle parade goers and viewers alike along with honorary Grand Marshals, Television Personality Bevy Smith, Grammy Award Winning Artist Jonathan McReynolds, Jeremy Joyce from Black People Eats and special guest, NiaKay, the Chicago artist/influencer who rose to fame on LifeTime Television's The Rap Game.BUD BILLIKEN PARADE: CELEBRATING 92 YEARS will also be exclusively streamed live on abc7chicago.com and onABC 7 President and General Manager, John Idler said, "The history of the Bud Billiken Parade is one that ABC 7 is honored to celebrate every year. Together with the Chicago Defender Charities, we are producing a special that combines a summer celebration with an important back to school message."According to Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, President and CEO, Chicago Defender Charities, "We are extremely honored that ABC7 Chicago has decided to broadcast the parade this year. The station's decades old commitment to the Chicago Defender Charities and love for the community is invaluable. We are deeply humbled and appreciative to John Idler and of course Hosea, Cheryl and Jim for being constant supporters.While the parade may feel a little different, we are extremely grateful to continue the legacy of black excellence that was started back in 1929 by my great grand uncle Robert Sengstacke-Abbott.In an effort to be safe in the midst of this pandemic, The Chicago Defender Charities asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing while celebrating on King Drive. We are excited to be back to school, back to Bud, and back to life."The ABC 7 special takes a fascinating historical journey back to the beginnings of the Bud Billiken Parade in the early 1900s, exploring how it grew through the years to become a cherished tradition for generations of Chicagoans.The special will also feature Chicago Defender Charities President and CEO, Myiti Sengstacke-Rice and Executive Director Marc Sengstacke who showcase the many organizations supported by the Bud Billiken Performing Arts League throughout the year, including the Silent Threat Dance Team.LaToya Smith took over the Silent Threat Dance Team, after her brother, Verndell Smith, founder of the dance team, was gunned down a block away from his dance studio. The case remains unsolved. LaToya shares her moving story and motivation to carry on Verndell's mission and continue to encourage people with his motto, to 'Stop Shooting, Start Dancing'.Another organization supported by the League is the revitalized project of the late, former ABC 7 Community Affairs Director, Bill Campbell. The project's goal is to train the next generation of budding young TV broadcasters. One of the members of this Media Master Class expounds upon her experience in the class and how it gives students the tools to succeed.The cornerstone of the Bud Billiken Parade has always been education; a way of showcasing the talents of young people and getting them excited to return to school. Going hand in hand with the Chicago Defender Charities focus on education, the charities has awarded $1.5 million in Bud Billiken scholarships to outstanding students. This year's 11 Bud Billiken scholarship recipients, who will be awarded $30,000 in scholarship money, talk about how these awards are helping them to fulfill their educational dreams.