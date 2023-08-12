Bud Billiken Parade 2023: Oldest African-American parade in US to step off today

Bud Billiken Parade 2023: Hundreds of thousands expected to line up on King Drive for the largest African-American parade in the U.S.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive for the 2023 Bud Billiken Parade.

Known affectionately as "The Bud," the back-to-school tradition has celebrated and showcased Chicago's youth since 1929.

It's considered the second largest parade in the country behind the Rose Parade in California and the largest African-American parade in the country.

The Bud celebrates culture and promotes education and empowerment as Chicago Public Schools gets ready to start the new school year.

This is the 94th year of the parade and this year's theme is "Parading in Peace Block by Block."

Members of the Astronaut Flee Dance Troop said they are ready to entertain the masses.

"It's a really big thing. We put this together in two months, this big production, in two months, with all of these people. We got 90 kids," said Doncell Richard with the Astronaut Flee Dance Troupe.

The Sengstacke family has organized the event for four generations.

"There is so much joy and happiness going on, with all the kids coming together, and showcases their talents. We also promote education. The whole point is to get kids ready to go back to school," said Chicago Defender Charities President and CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice. "The 'parading in peace' was inspired by My Block, My Hood, My City, and we worked together with Jamal Cole, and he has volunteers out there."

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. this morning from 39th and King Drive.

It stretches two miles own King Drive, through the historic Bronzeville neighborhood, into Washington Park at 55th Street where a post-celebration continues.