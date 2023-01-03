VIDEO: Man dresses up as 'Buddy the Elf' to welcome family at airport after 4-hour delay in Chicago

A viral video shows a man dressed up as "Buddy the Elf" to welcome his family at GSP Airport.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WLS) -- Chip, aka "Buddy the Elf," and Nonie were picking up their daughter, Jane, and her fiancée, John, at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport in South Carolina.

They arrived at midnight on Christmas Eve in South Carolina after a four-hour delay in Chicago. It's safe to say that this arrival made the travelers forget about the delay!

Chip and Nonie almost didn't dress up due to the delay, but at the last minute, they committed. Nonie had Chip watching Elf twice the day before to make sure he could "get into character."

He did attempt the iconic escalator scene as well, but his 73-year-old joints said a big old "no."

They never dress up, Jane said, so this was a total welcomed surprise!