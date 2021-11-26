fire

Buffalo Grove fire leaves home 'uninhabitable,' 1 treated for smoke inhalation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was treated for smoke inhalation after single-family home in Buffalo Grove caught fire Thursday morning, a fire department spokesperson said.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at 1044 Greenridge Road at 8:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Upon arrival, responding units found heavy fire and smoke conditions from the garage area of the single-family home, a spokesperson said. Due to the volume of fire, the incident was upgraded to a Code 4 at 8:53 a.m. The Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Libertyville and Prospect Heights fire departments responded to the scene.

Everyone in the home was able to safely evacuate the home. One occupant was treated and transported for smoke inhalation. The fire severely damaged the garage. Damage partially extended into the home's kitchen area.

The house is uninhabitable and the cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
