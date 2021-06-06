How to stay safe from 5 common, but dangerous bugs this summer

Dr. Jim Fredericks, the National Pest Management Association's chief entomologist, shared some advice to keep the bugs away.
Mosquitoes
Well when it comes to mosquitoes, anytime we have a wet warm spring and summer, we should expect lots of mosquitoes, Dr. Fredericks said.
RELATED: Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes
While mosquito bites are annoying, you also have to keep in mind that they can transmit diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis, he added.
PREVENTION: One way to help reduce the mosquito population is to check around your property and remove any standing water where they would be breeding. It's also a good idea to make sure that you're wearing insect repellent. Dr. Fredericks recommend 20% DEET.
Ticks
The mild winter that a lot of the country experienced this past season has resulted in large tick populations going into the spring and summer. It's estimated that up to 30,000 people get Lyme disease each year and that's just what is reported to CDC, Dr. Fredericks said. The CDC estimates that up to as many as, 475,000 people could be contracting Lyme disease from black legged ticks each year.
RELATED: Tick season could be worse this year, experts say
PREVENTION: To help keep ticks away, Dr. Frederick suggests to wear repellent and do a tick check whenever you're outside. - even on your pets.
Flying insects: Wasps, hornets & yellow jackets
Dr. Fredericks said stinging insects are important and are oftentimes just thought of as part of summer.
As the summer heats up, and picnics and barbecues begin to become more and more common, we're going to be encountering these stinging insects, he said.
RELATED: Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years, CDC finds
He said stinging insects send almost half a million people each year to the hospital.
PREVENTION: When you're outside of the barbecue, make sure you cover up food that can be attractive to stinging insects. Serve beverages in cups to help make the chances of a stinging insect getting inside of a can less likely.
Cicadas
As for those giant cicadas up and down the east coast and the mid-Atlantic, Dr. Fredericks said we can expect those to drop off as the summer months progress.
He said to keep in mind that these bugs, unlike cockroaches, bedbugs and termites, they don't cause any harm. They don't bite or sting, so it's best to go outside and enjoy the spectacle. He added that we can expect the cicadas to be gone by mid-July.
ALSO SEE: Billions of 'Mormon Crickets' invade Idaho town posing threat to local crops