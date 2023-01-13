City investigating Chicago building collapse; site only permitted for interior renovation: officials

The Chicago Fire Department said a worker died after becoming trapped in debris from a building collapse in Bronzeville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner still has not identified the man who was killed during a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning.

The building in the 700-block of East Oakwood Boulevard already looks dramatically different since the deadly incident, after crews demolished it all Friday afternoon.

They returned to the scene to take down what was left of the gutted structure and removed the crumbled debris that was left behind.

Now, we are learning more about the person who owns the building.

The ABC7 I-Team obtained documents naming Luka Chirayil as the current owner.

When we called him Friday afternoon, he told ABC7 that he has no comment at this time.

Thursday, dozens of firefighters arrived to find one of three construction workers trapped under several feet of brick and debris.

The firefighters dug by hand for 45 minutes to free the man. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

WATCH | CFD gives update on building collapse

The city's department of buildings said it's still investigating this entire incident.

They said the crews working at the site had a permit for interior renovations, but it appears that more work was being done outside the home too.

The city also said those who violated health and safety codes will be held accountable.

While the damaged building will come down completely, the city said the hope is to save the building right next to it.

Right now, the people who live there are staying in temporary housing as this work is done.