Hit-and-run driver plows into Burbank man on bike on way to work; person of interest in custody

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- Burbank police have a person in custody after a man was injured riding his bike to work when a hit-and-run driver blew a stop sign and plowed right into him.

"He had no respect for nobody. He just flew," said victim John Fisher, Sr. "I'm glad I'm living, basically, because he hit me good. I went flying right on the cement."

Fisher said he was taking his normal route to work Wednesday morning when he was hit at 86th and Nottingham. His injuries are hard to miss, as he's mottled with bruising and using a walker after leaving the hospital Friday.

Home surveillance video captured the hit-and-run clearly. We have paused it before the violent impact, which left the grandfather battered and unconscious on the ground.

"I was driving my bike and he just-- He went right through the stop sign," Fisher said.

Video shows a white car driving down 86th before going through the stop sign at Nottingham and crashing into Fisher, knocking him off of his motor bike

"My bike went flying. I went flying," Fisher said. "That's where I take that road everyday to work. Then he just comes flying right through the stop sign, and he pressed the gas."

A neighbor immediately ran to help him.

"If it wasn't for the neighbors coming out and seeing this, he could've been left for dead," said his wife Debra Fisher.

The driver sped away after the crash.

"It's a nightmare. I would have never expected to see that type of video and this guy not stop," said his son John Fisher, Jr.

Fisher, Sr. said he was left with a severe head injury, as well as some broken bones.

Moments after he left the hospital, he came straight to the Burbank Police Department to speak with detectives.

Detectives said that along with a person in custody, the also have the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run. The person in custody has not been identified while charges are pending.