Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue

Burbank police said a department vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist on Central Avenue Monday morning.

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 77th Street and South Central Avenue, police said.

Police said the person riding the bicycle died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The person's identity has not been released by authorities.

The incident is currently under investigation, Burbank police said. Further details were not immediately available.

