Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run crash ID'd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood has been identified.
Pablo Rodriguez, 55, was hit by a black SUV under a viaduct in the 9900-block of South Avenue L about 6:15 a.m., Chicago police said.
The driver did not stop.
The bicyclist was killed. Chicago police said they do not know if the vehicle was damaged in the crash.
RELATED: Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact the Major Accident Investigative Unit at 312-745-4521.
No further details have been released.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.