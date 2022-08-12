Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run crash ID'd, Chicago police say

CPD said a bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident on South Avenue L in the East Side neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood has been identified.

Pablo Rodriguez, 55, was hit by a black SUV under a viaduct in the 9900-block of South Avenue L about 6:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

The driver did not stop.

The bicyclist was killed. Chicago police said they do not know if the vehicle was damaged in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact the Major Accident Investigative Unit at 312-745-4521.

No further details have been released.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.