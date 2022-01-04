armed robbery

Violent Lincoln Park armed robbery victims describe attack, ask why CPD still searching for suspects

'Not much seems to happen': Victims say Chicago police have more information now about perpetrators
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
'Something was wrong': Lincoln Park robbery victims describe attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since early November, there have been dozens of violent robberies in Chicago's Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods.

Two of the most recent victims are sharing their story.

Amelia Vallenilla and her husband, Anthony Collins, were walking to dinner early last month about 8:45 p.m. in the 1800-block of North Dayton Street when they say they were targeted.

"And a car pulls up with its bright lights on, my gut immediately said something was wrong," Vallenilla said.

SEE MORE: Chicago police investigating Lincoln Park, Logan Square armed robberies

Vallenilla said two men got out of the car with guns and flashlights. They forced her to hand over her belongings and hit her with a pistol before driving away.

Chicago police said they also took Collins' wallet and phone, and Vallenilla was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with an injury to the back of her head..

Weeks later, no one has been arrested. The victims said they're frustrated these types of attacks continue to happen.

"There's only more and more information about these perpetrators, whether it's one group or multiple, which it seems to be maybe multiple at this point and just not much seems to happen," Collins said.

Alderman Michele Smith, with the 43rd Ward, is organizing another "safety walk" with residents at 8 p.m. Tuesday, starting at State and Division streets.
