New Forest Whitaker movie 'Burden' given private screening at AMC River East

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three groups of people got a private screening of the film "Burden" Thursday evening in Chicago.

"Burden" stars Forest Whitaker and Garrett Hedlung. The film is about the Klu Klux Klan in South Carolina and won Sundance Film Festival's U.S. Dramatic Audience Award in 2018.

ABC 7's Jim Rose emceed a panel discussion about the film with writer and director Andrew Heckler and producer Robbie Brenner at the AMC River East.

The screening involved former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and Fr. Michael Pfleger, among others.

The film was released in February and is showing now in select theaters.
