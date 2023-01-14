Surveillance video shows team of thieves stealing 6 luxury vehicles from Roselle car dealership

A team of thieves broke into the Exclusive AutoHaus in Roselle, IL and stole six luxury vehicles. The crime was caught on surveillance video.

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is sharing surveillance video hoping to get more leads on this team of car thieves breaking into a dealership in unincorporated Roselle.

The theft happened early Monday morning at the Auto Haus on Roselle Road. The thieves appear to use something to smash into the garage, and then they went after key fobs.

Investigators say they got away with six luxury vehicles, including a blue 2014 Audi S7, two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

Oak Park police recovered the abandoned 2014 Audi.

So far, no arrests have been made.