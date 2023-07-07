Bus crash NYC: Dozens injured after double-decker tour bus, MTA bus collide in Manhattan

FDNY officials held an update after dozens of people were injured when a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus at an intersection in Manhattan on Thursday night.

NEW YORK CITY -- At least 71 people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night, according to officials.

The FDNY says a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus on 1st Ave and E. 23rd Street around 7 p.m.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the MTA bus had the right of way as it traveled through the intersection east on 23rd Street. The tour bus sailed through a red light heading north on 1st Avenue and t-boned the MTA bus.

Both of the buses appeared to be fully occupied at the time of the crash.

At least 71 people were injured, including 36 people who were taken to the hospital and 35 people who were evaluated at the scene.

FDNY officials said they expected the number of injuries to fluctuate, but said most of the victims appeared to suffer minor injuries like cuts, bruises and scrapes. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Some of the passengers on the double-decker bus had to be removed through the window.

The MTA bus was standing room only at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tour bus will receive a summons, according to sources. There's no appearance of criminality at this time.

The incident is active and ongoing.