Chicago bars Cobra Lounge, Hurley Tap, Lottie's Pub, Tuman's Tap, and The Irish Nobleman all reported break-ins within a few hours early Tuesday.

Chicago police alert businesses after string of burglaries target Near West Side bars, restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert to Near West Side business owners for early morning burglaries targeting bars, restaurants and taverns.

This comes after five Northwest Side bars, including three listed in the alert, were broken into within hours of each other last week.

According to the alert, the suspects are breaking windows, entering the businesses and cracking open cash registers and safes to take cash.

The suspects have not yet been identified, but police describe them as male suspects wearing black clothing, black ski masks and gloves.

Police recommend that business owners do not leave cash in the register, install quality alarms and video surveillance cameras, and have a secure bolted-down safe or drop box for cash deposits.

Anyone with information about the recent crimes on the Near West side are asked to contact the Area 3 detectives by calling (312) 744-8263.

Incident times and locations:

1700-block of West Grand Avenue on April 15 at 4:30 a.m.

200-block of North Ashland Avenue on April 16 at 5:57 a.m.

2100-block of West Chicago Avenue on April 16 at 4:29 a.m.

1400-block of West Taylor Street on April 16 at 4:19 a.m.

200-block of North Ashland Avenue on April 25 at 3:41 a.m.

1300-block of West Erie Street on April 25 at 4:05 a.m.

1400-block of West Taylor Street on April 25 at 4:30 a.m.

2100-block of West Chicago Avenue on April 25 at 4:30 a.m.

2100-block of West Chicago Avenue on April 26 at 2:19 a.m.

1000-block of North Ashland Avenue on April 26 at 5 a.m.

2100-block of West Chicago Avenue on April 29 at 4:13 a.m.

2200-block of West Chicago Avenue on April 29 at 4:15 a.m.

1300-block of West Grand Avenue on April 29 at 5:50 a.m.

