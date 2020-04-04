Amazon workers stage walkout in Chicago after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon workers at a warehouse on Chicago's Southwest Side are walking off the job after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.Workers held a walkout Friday to demand that the warehouse be closed immediately for two weeks for sanitation. They're calling on Amazon to do more than "the minor spot-cleanings currently limited to avoid shift interruption," according to labor unions representing the workers.Employees learned that the warehouse had its first confirmed coronavirus case last week."Current efforts are not effective in disinfecting the entire facility and do not guarantee a safe and healthy work environment for the critical employees working at the warehouse," union officials said.They're also calling for other safety measures and paid medical leave.An Amazon spokesman released a statement Friday, saying the company has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances."Read the full statement here: