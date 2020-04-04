coronavirus chicago

Amazon workers stage walkout in Chicago after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon workers at a warehouse on Chicago's Southwest Side are walking off the job after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers held a walkout Friday to demand that the warehouse be closed immediately for two weeks for sanitation. They're calling on Amazon to do more than "the minor spot-cleanings currently limited to avoid shift interruption," according to labor unions representing the workers.

Employees learned that the warehouse had its first confirmed coronavirus case last week.

"Current efforts are not effective in disinfecting the entire facility and do not guarantee a safe and healthy work environment for the critical employees working at the warehouse," union officials said.

They're also calling for other safety measures and paid medical leave.

An Amazon spokesman released a statement Friday, saying the company has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances."

Read the full statement here:

"Our employees are heroes fighting for their communities and helping people get critical items they need in this crisis. Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable. We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances.

We are committed to protecting our employees through our preventative health measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and a broad suite of new benefits, including extended paid leave options for fulltime employees, additional $2 per hour, double time for overtime, and paid time off (PTO) benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees. We enforce strict 6' social distancing on our property and throughout our facilities. We also communicate when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in one of our buildings to all individuals who work at that site -not just to those who've come in close contact with the diagnosed individual. You can read even more here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoheart of chicagosafetyamazonprotestsick leavecoronavirus chicagocoronavirusu.s. & worldlabor unionscovid 19 outbreakworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
89 CPD employees contract COVID-19
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
Keeping the faith in time of coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
'90% chance of hope': Arlington Heights couple recovers from coronavirus
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
89 CPD employees contract COVID-19
Child struck by car on Far North Side, suffers minor injuries
Show More
Holy Week services streamed online during the coronavirus crisis
Potentially forgivable loans available for small businesses
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
More TOP STORIES News