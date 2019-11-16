Business

Chicago area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're thinking about a career in the cannabis industry, you may be in luck this weekend.

Several Chicago area marijuana dispensaries are hosting a two day job fair.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The job fair will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Medical District Chicago Marriott, 625 S. Ashland.

Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020.

Adults aged 21 and over will be able to buy up to 30 grams, or about 1 ounce, of marijuana flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents will be able to purchase half those amounts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopmarijuanajob fair
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase; SUV tied to fatal shooting
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Kanye West performs secret show inside Texas jail
5 men charged in shooting at South Jersey high school football game
Show More
Will Colin Kaepernick make his NFL comeback?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as frigid Saturday
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
More TOP STORIES News