Chicago area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're thinking about a career in the cannabis industry, you may be in luck this weekend.Several Chicago area marijuana dispensaries are hosting a two day job fair.The job fair will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Medical District Chicago Marriott, 625 S. Ashland.Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020.Adults aged 21 and over will be able to buy up to 30 grams, or about 1 ounce, of marijuana flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents will be able to purchase half those amounts.