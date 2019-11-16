Chicago area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're thinking about a career in the cannabis industry, you may be in luck this weekend.
Several Chicago area marijuana dispensaries are hosting a two day job fair.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The job fair will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Medical District Chicago Marriott, 625 S. Ashland.
Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020.
Adults aged 21 and over will be able to buy up to 30 grams, or about 1 ounce, of marijuana flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents will be able to purchase half those amounts.
