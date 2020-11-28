Chicago-area shops hope community turns out for Small Business Saturday after tough year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8230933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tory Johnson shares deals and steals that everyone should add to their gift list.

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday.It's a day to support your neighbors by shopping local.The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many small businesses across the Chicago area, so shop owners are hoping for a big boost in business Saturday.To promote their stores, shops in La Grange have decorated their windows.Typically, big box stores get a lot of the attention on Black Friday, and then neighborhood shops hope to capitalize the next day.The business association and village of La Grange haveto make it easier for people to shop from home, hoping the community will still show up."Every day is important to a small business, but, especially this year, small businesses are really vulnerable, and so it's important that everyone understands that they need to come out and support the businesses in their neighborhood because it makes a really big impact on the success," said Nancy Cummings, executive director of the La Grange Business Association. "In retail, the fourth quarter is when it's make-or-break, and so it's really important that people understand that and that they do their holiday shopping at a small business."From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there's a flash sale with some special deals. Download the La Grange Mobile App or visitto access the deal.There will be other events as well throughout the season, including a chance to drive by Santa for a wave.