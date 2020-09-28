City announces new COVID-19 restrictions, limits effective Thursday Oct. 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago announced updated restrictions for bars, restaurants and other businesses effective Thursday.
Indoor capacity limits will be raised to from 25% to 40% for certain businesses, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.
Some current restrictions will not be eased.
No more than six people will be allowed at a single table, and room capacity will still be 50 customers within one space.
Restaurant owners have voiced concern over the 50 customer limit, particularly as the weather in Chicago cools and outdoor dining becomes limited.
"When your cap is 50, you have nobody. You're in trouble. So most restaurants will close as soon as the weather drops," said Sam Sanchez who owns the popular Old Crow and Moe's Cantina restaurants in River North last week.
Customers must remain seated while eating or drinking and will not be permitted to order at the bar, Lightfoot said.
Parties will be limited to two hours of service, according to the updated restrictions.
"This next step in our reopening is good news for business owners as well as the communities they serve and the thousands of residents that work for them," Lightfoot said in a statement.
Bars will also be permitted to reopen for indoor service and serve alcohol until 1 a.m., Lightfoot said.
"The next few months will be critical for Chicago's hospitality industry as we work to survive a once-in-a-lifetime crisis," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association in a statement Monday. "Increased capacity and longer hours will mean more jobs, greater opportunity for revenue, and a path towards stability for our restaurants. We are committed to continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our workers and patrons as we take this essential next step in our economic recovery."
People will also be permitted to remove face masks for personal services, such as facials or shaves, for a short period of time.
Health and fitness class sizes limits will increase from 10 to 15 people on Oct. 1.
"Overall, we are heading in the right direction, and this affords us an opportunity to further re-open the city and to do so gradually and safely," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. said in a statement. "But I can't emphasize this enough: Chicagoans need to continue to follow the public health guidance - wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick - or we risk falling back and experiencing another rise in cases."
