Illinois Marijuana: Chicago lottery to determine where recreational cannabis firms can open up shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago will hold its first recreational cannabis lottery Friday to determine where existing cannabis firms can open shops.
The participating 31 Chicago-area medical dispensaries are already permitted by the state to offer recreational sales at their existing locations starting in January.
Lottery participants will get to choose a second location based on the seven designated "cannabis zones" in Chicago. Each zone will cap at a maximum of seven recreational dispensaries.
The lottery will be held at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall in room 201A. The lottery will be available to livestreamed at: http://chicago.gov/livestream.
