FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

A voluntary recall was first issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands for Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:

- Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidi (Orlando brand): Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

- Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- Ahold Delhaize: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

Click here for UPC codes, lot numbers and best by dates for all recalled dog food.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
