marijuana

First recreational marijuana dispensary in downtown Chicago opens in River North

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first recreational marijuana shop in downtown Chicago will open for business Thursday in River North.

The Sunnyside Dispensary is located at 436 N. Clark Street, between N. Clark and Hubbard streets.

Cresco Labs said the company has implemented procedures system-wide to eliminate wait lines, crowding and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sunnyside Dispensary River North location will open at 10:00 a.m. with online orders only available through their website. Customers will receive a text notification that their order is ready and will need to go to the Guest Experience Center at 22 W. Hubbard to be entered into the virtual pickup queue.

Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Regular store hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week.

The River North location is Cresco Labs' seventh dispensary in the Chicago-area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopriver northmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Cannabis license application deadline extended
State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale: police
Chicago woman describes COVID-19 recovery after getting Remdesivir
2 in custody after bicyclist struck by stolen SUV in West Town
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Show More
5 in custody after 2 men attacked, robbed on Red Line train on South Side: police
COVID-19 scams and rip-offs: What they are and how to spot them
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms Thursday
Carpentersville Army sergeant and mother die from COVID-19 days apart
College student wanted in 2 Conn. slayings captured in Md.
More TOP STORIES News