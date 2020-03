Coronavirus update: Illinois bars, restaurants close to dine-in customers, drive-thu lines grow

EMBED >More News Videos "Flattening the curve" refers to efforts in slowing down the spread of a virus even if it can't be stopped.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Without the option of dining in, many Chicago restaurants reported long lines overnight.As of Tuesday, restaurants are only able to offer food to-go, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Drive-thru lines are expected to be slammed across the state as normal restaurant operations are closed for at least the next two weeks.New guidance from the city of Chicago will allow customers to enter a restaurant and place an order but says the people must immediately leave after they get their food.Restaurant and bar owners are now responsible to make sure their customers are following social distancing policies. The restaurant has to make sure people do not congregate inside or outside.Chicago staple, Portillos has limited their menu because of the change.They made the decision to completely close the inside of their restaurants to customers and have opted to rely on a drive-thru only.The order will be in effect until March 30, according to Governor JB Pritzker. He also says he will not rule out extending the closure even longer.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website