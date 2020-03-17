Business

Coronavirus update: Illinois bars, restaurants close to dine-in customers, drive-thu lines grow

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Without the option of dining in, many Chicago restaurants reported long lines overnight.

As of Tuesday, restaurants are only able to offer food to-go, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-thru lines are expected to be slammed across the state as normal restaurant operations are closed for at least the next two weeks.

WATCH: What does 'flattening the curve' mean?
"Flattening the curve" refers to efforts in slowing down the spread of a virus even if it can't be stopped.


New guidance from the city of Chicago will allow customers to enter a restaurant and place an order but says the people must immediately leave after they get their food.

Restaurant and bar owners are now responsible to make sure their customers are following social distancing policies. The restaurant has to make sure people do not congregate inside or outside.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
The Center for Disease Control says you should avoid large groups of people and stay at least 6 feet away from the nearest person.



Chicago staple, Portillos has limited their menu because of the change.

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

They made the decision to completely close the inside of their restaurants to customers and have opted to rely on a drive-thru only.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


The order will be in effect until March 30, according to Governor JB Pritzker. He also says he will not rule out extending the closure even longer.

Pizza shop closes ahead of COVID-19 restaurant ban



The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
