Lincoln Towing back in business after judge reverses previous revocation order

Lincoln Towing is back in business, after a Cook County judge reversed an earlier order that revoked the towing service's license.

The infamous Lincoln Towing Service is officially back in business.

On Wednesday, Cook County Judge Neil Cohen ruled the Illinois Commerce Commission violated due process in its Sept. 12, 2018 order that revoked Lincoln Towing's license. Cohen reversed the commission's order, but his decision can be appealed.

The Illinois Commerce Commission voted to revoke the towing service's license after an investigation found more than 830 alleged violations over about a year. Its decision overturned an earlier ruling from an administrative law judge that allowed the 50-year old firm to stay in business.

"We are disappointed in the ruling and are exploring all of our options with our legal counsel, the Attorney General's Office, representing us in this case," said Victoria Crawford, a spokeswoman for the ICC.
