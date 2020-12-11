Chicago Loop foot traffic down 70 percent from 2019; hopes high for holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's stay-at-home advisory has not only devastated restaurants, but foot traffic is down significantly in the city.The Chicago Loop Alliance reports foot traffic is down about 70% from last year.This is noteworthy, especially this time of year, when the holidays typically bring tourists to town.Chicago Loop Alliance President Michael Edwards joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about his group's new report.Recent restrictions have really affected how the Loop operates, he said. The alliance is hopeful December will be better than the month before because of possible holiday shoppers and recent vaccine news.There is still new development in the downtown area, too.Edwards encouraged people to safely walk around the Loop, see the holiday decorations and patronize the businesses.