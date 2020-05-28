coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give Phase 3 reopening update at press conference Thursday

No date for has yet been set for Chicago as rest of Illinois enters Phase 3 of reopening Friday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on Phase 3 of her reopening Chicago plan.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.



While the rest of Illinois will be moving into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, Mayor Lightfoot is delaying reopening for Chicago. No date has been set yet, but the mayor has suggested early June as a possibility.

READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June

Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot outlined industry-specific guidelines to follow for Phase 3 of reopening.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Those rules pertain to restaurants, gyms, child care centers, retail stores, and hotels, among other industries.

Moving into the new reopening phase, the mayor's office expects about 130,000 - roughly one-third of Chicago's workforce - to return to work. If possible, employees are encouraged to continue working at home and employers are being asked to stagger shifts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoischild carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19social distancingface maskgymretailrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
CVS to open 24 additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across Illinois
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
Chicago woman describes COVID-19 recovery after getting Remdesivir
CPS officials unable to reach over 2K students: data
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale: police
Chicago woman describes COVID-19 recovery after getting Remdesivir
CVS to open 24 additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across Illinois
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Show More
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms Thursday
Girl, 3, killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
2 in custody after bicyclist struck by stolen SUV in West Town
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
More TOP STORIES News