Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give Phase 3 reopening update at press conference Thursday

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the announcement Thursday afternoon.
While the rest of Illinois will be moving into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, Mayor Lightfoot is delaying reopening for Chicago. No date has been set yet, but the mayor has suggested early June as a possibility.
Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot outlined industry-specific guidelines to follow for Phase 3 of reopening.
Those rules pertain to restaurants, gyms, child care centers, retail stores, and hotels, among other industries.
Moving into the new reopening phase, the mayor's office expects about 130,000 - roughly one-third of Chicago's workforce - to return to work. If possible, employees are encouraged to continue working at home and employers are being asked to stagger shifts.