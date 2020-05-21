Reopening Indiana: Most of state can move to next phase earlier than planned, Gov. Eric Holcomb says

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Most of Indiana is ready to move ahead into the next phase of reopening two days earlier than planned.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that most of the state will move into Phase 3 on Friday. Lake, Cass and Marion counties will have to wait until June 1, however.Phase 3 of Indiana's reopening plan will allow for social gatherings of 100 people; stores and malls can reopen at 75% capacity; gyms, YMCAs and fitness studios can also reopen with restrictions; and campgrounds can reopen.It's welcome news ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer."There's energy and there's some vibrance coming back, so it's very positive to see people out and enjoying the outdoor dining we have in downtown Valpo, it's tremendous," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.In Indiana, masks are requested but not mandatory for residents, though servers in restaurants are still required to wear them."It's a total transformation," restaurant owner Evan Costas said. "The parking on the street was just empty. To me, it feels like we're back to normal, there's cars going up and down Lincoln Way. There's people out and about, eating out. It's exciting."More businesses and restaurants reopened Monday in Lake County, Indiana as part of the second phase of Governor Eric Holcomb's reopening plan.Restaurants, malls, salons can reopen with restrictions in place, including social distancing and only 50 percent capacity allowed.Across Lake County, other businesses are opened Monday as well. Tattoo parlors and barbershops can allow customers at 50 percent capacity.While Merrillville's Southlake Mall officially opened its doors Monday, most businesses inside remain closed.Among the exceptions were hair and nail salons, open by appointment only, as well as sporting goods stores. Some had lines of customers waiting outside as staff limited entry to a handful of people at a time."It was pretty awesome. I came to get my nails and my feet done," said Kim King, a customer. "My nail tech called me last night and said do you want to come in? And I said yes!"There are still some closures in place, which include gyms, bars, pools and entertainment venues.Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is encouraging everyone to keep in mind that the threat of COVID-19 hasn't gone away. He says business owners should take all the necessary precautions. He also said Indiana has a new program to help them provide personal protective equipment for their workers."Me, being a resident and also representing the city of Gary, Gary as well as Lake County has one of the larger number of cases in the state," Melton said.The governor hopes to have the whole state up and running again by July 4.