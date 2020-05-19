reopening illinois

Reopening Illinois: Rockford mayor calls for restaurants, childcare facilities to reopen on June 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford, Illinois Mayor Tom McNamara says the city will reopen most businesses on June 1, including restaurants, childcare facilities and churches.

And a group called 'Rebounding Working Groups' is apparently developing recommendations to make that happen, and submitting a reopening plan to the Winnebago County Health Department.

Mayor McNamara said he believes they can safely open up areas in their county.

"We will move to open in Rockford and Winnebago County on June 1," Mayor McNamara said. "The three areas include restaurants, they include childcare facilities and youth programs and houses of worship."

The final recommendations will be presented to the public by the group on Tuesday, May 26.

The Winnebago County Health Department Director says the percentage of new infections is below the baseline 20 percent rate, which will allow the region to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
