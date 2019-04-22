Business

Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables closes abruptly after 50 years in business

Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables on Elston has closed up shop after more than 50 years in business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular grocery store on Chicago's North Side has closed up shop after more than 50 years in business.

Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, located at the corner of North Avenue and Elston in the Goose Island neighborhood, is now looking to sell its property.

Realtors told ABC7 the store's owners decided to close now due in part to the approval of the nearby Lincoln Yards project.

The closure surprised workers who showed for their shifts Monday morning.
Related topics:
businesschicagogoose islandbusinessfoodreal estate development
