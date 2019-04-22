Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables closes abruptly after 50 years in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular grocery store on Chicago's North Side has closed up shop after more than 50 years in business.Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, located at the corner of North Avenue and Elston in the Goose Island neighborhood, is now looking to sell its property.Realtors told ABC7 the store's owners decided to close now due in part to the approval of the nearby Lincoln Yards project.The closure surprised workers who showed for their shifts Monday morning.