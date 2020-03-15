walmart

COVID-19 Pandemic: Walmart shortens hours nationwide; Retail stores across America shutdown

The coronavirus crisis is hurting America's retail industry, so many stores are shutting their doors or reducing their hours.

Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said Saturday that it will modify its store hours in response to the pandemic, while other retailers plan to temporarily close stores.

Beginning Sunday, all of Walmart's more than 4,700 US stores will be open from 6 am to 11 pm until further notice.

The company said the shortened hours will help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores.

Thousands of Walmart stores are already operating under shortened hours.

Walmart employees will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts, the company said.

Other US grocery stores, including Publix, Giant, Stop + Shop and H-E-B have also modified their hours in recent days as the virus has spread.

Late Saturday, Urban Outfitters said it will close all of stores around the world and will not reopen them until at least March 28.

Patagonia, Glossier and Neighborhood Goods have also announced their stores will temporarily close.

