Chicago aldermen condemn Ald. Sigcho-Lopez for attending rally at which American flag burned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago aldermen are condemning fellow Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez for participating in a rally during which someone lit an American flag on fire last week.

The group was protesting the Israel-Hamas war last Friday, and called on the city to cancel the Democratic National Convention, which will be in Chicago this August.

"An elected official should not be standing over the ashes of that. He should be there to support these families that gave the ultimate sacrifice," one man said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The aldermen want Sigcho-Lopez to issue an apology.

"Byron has the right to be inflammatory, but he has a bigger responsibility as a committee chair and member of the mayor's leadership team," 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway said during the news conference.

Alderman Sigcho-Lopez addressed the incident earlier this week.

"I did attend, and I wasn't aware that this happened before I was there, and there were some pictures circulating, accusing me of almost burning the flag, which is not only false but malicious," he said.

The group is calling for a special City Council meeting to address the issue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office had "no comment" on the demands made by the aldermen and veterans Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday, Sigcho-Lopez said, "There is plenty of video footage of this entire event. I was not present nor witnessed what took place in other photos in the thread. Claiming otherwise is a falsehood. I joined to make remarks denouncing genocide and the DNC's failure to lead on immigration reform."

