Chicago Animal Care and Control waives pet adoption fees for St. Patrick's Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Animal Care and Control is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by waiving pet adoption fees this weekend.
The city's animal control service is waiving fees for dogs and cats 6 months and older, as well as for bonded pairs, on March 14-15. They're also bringing in extra matchmakers to help you find your furry best friend.
"We have so many wonderful dogs and cats waiting for new homes," said Acting Executive Director Mamadou Diakhate. "We can't wait to see all the lucky new pets and people who will find each other this weekend."
Animals who are adopted over the weekend will also leave with special gifts, such as new collars, leashes and toys. It's part of a partnership with Friends of CACC, Rescue Chicago and The Catnip Project.
The city's shelter is located at 2741 S. Western Ave. in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
CACC will be open for adoptions from 12-6 p.m. all weekend.
Anyone looking to adopt must be 18 or older.
You must also bring appropriate documentation. For more information on adoption requirements, visit this link.
